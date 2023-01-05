A lady has posted a video to celebrate getting married as she says it is one of her biggest achievements in life

Acording to the lady named Ifunanya Ochei, she saw 'shege' when she was single as people used her to talk

Ifunanya said in the video posted December 30, 2022 that her joy is full since she is now the madam of the house

A lady has posted a video on Instagram to celebrate after she finally got married.

In the video she posted on her Instagram handle @unique.aiphy, the lady named Ifunanya Ochei said her single phase was a diffictult.

Ifunanya said marriage is one of her biggest acheivements. Photo credit: Instagram/@unique.aiphy.

Source: UGC

Ifunanya said she saw 'shege' when she was yet to get marriage because people were using her to say bad things.

Video of a lady celebrating her marriage

Now that she is finally married and in her husband's house, she said that her joy is finally full.

According to Ifunanya, she is now the madam of the house and she is usually happy when she wakes up and sees her husband.

She said:

"One year after marriage, the fact that I finally got married still shocks me."

The video posted December 30, 2022 has gone viral and elicited comments from Instagram users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@ugokingsdonkil said:

"Lols! Ify you are funny o! It's been a long time dearest sis. Miss you loads."

@chelinstreats commented:

"My sis odiro kwa easy to marry oooh. Sometimes they say that you are the one selecting."

@loistruly said:

"Yep. A strong woman or a woman who literally doesn’t care what the society thinks she should do and just does her own shi't. Whether you do or whethan’t, they’ll talk, so just do you."

Source: Legit.ng