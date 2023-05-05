A Nigerian lady has sought help from internet users after her date suddenly changed his attitude towards her following their first outing

She said things went South from their first date after she paid for the food they had, an action he said hurt his ego

She shared her conversation with him after the date and sparked a debate among social media users

A Nigerian lady, Cynthia Zinny, is in a dilemma after her crush began acting weirdly following their first date.

Zinny said the man named Steve asked her out on dates severally but she kept refusing his request until she finally decided it was time they had that date.

Steve was disappointed in the lady. Photo Credit: Peeterv, FG Trade, Facebook/Cynthia Zinny

Source: Getty Images

However, she said he told her that he was not financially buoyant. Zinny said she offered to shoulder that responsibility but problem started when she wanted to pay for their meal.

Steve insisted that she gave him the money to do the payment, saying "It's a punch to his ego as a man.''

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Zinny maintained that it was not a big deal but Steve stood his ground and went outside right before she made the payment.

She said he gave her the silent treatment throughout their journey back to their respective abodes and shared her chat with him on the evening of that same day.

In the chat she shared on Facebook, she confronted him for his cold attitude towards her and Steve replied that what she did made him feel less of a man.

Reactions on social media

Akinola Oluwafemi said:

"The guy is not serious at all. There was a day I went on a date just like this and I was not having money with me. What I did was to tell my girl to borrow me the money. She made a transfer of 15k into my account of which I returned 2days later. If he wanted to show his real ego, he should have not been angry but just promise and returned every kobo spent back for you."

Opeh Mipoh said:

"But it doesn't matter na...and at the same time if you want to be a good woman you should have given him the money since he already told you how bad that will make him feel."

Firdaus O Mohammed said:

"Low self esteem dey worry that one and unnecessary ego come join, what a poor mindset....

"He needs to work on his mindset and learn to work on his inferiority complex."

Afu Nwa Chinedu Chigbo said:

"U should've pass the money to him since he already confessed to u his financial incapability, it's not a big deal."

Jemilah Braimah said:

"Na pride dey worry am

"I see nothing u paying the bills.

"Na wen u a don know una self better na e fit do watin e do so.

"E never ready

"Wan collect glory bah."

Adaeze Juliet Nwora Okeke said:

"When I was doing friendship my guy use to give me money to payoo in fact I don't know why he was doing it. He don't like paying by himself."

Man cries out after entering his crush's DM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had lamented online after entering his crush's DM.

From the chat, he asked her a catchy question: "Has anybody told you?" The lady responded with a "that what" and the young man replied that he has forgotten his pickup line.

The lady replied to his admission with a laughing emoji. The man apologised that he had it all planned out but she did not reply on time. The lady said that he should have written his thoughts down.

Source: Legit.ng