A Nigerian man got heartbroken after finding out that his pregnant girlfriend was his half-sister

The young man had travelled to the United States where he met his woman and subsequently got her pregnant

After booking a meeting with her parents, he discovered that her father was also his biological father

The story of a Nigerian man who found out that his girlfriend's father was his biological dad has caused a frenzy online.

According to the story shared by @KhJrSly on Twitter, the young man had relocated to the United States of America where he met the love of his life.

Man meets pregnant girlfriend's family Photo credit: @FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

After dating for a while, he got her pregnant and decided to meet her family to make some preparations.

Sadly, on getting to her house, he discovered that the lady's father was his biological father.

Apparently, the man had an extramarital affair which produced a child that nobody was aware of.

The young man went crazy and has been battling mental health challenges since then.

"Raised by a single mom, got your girlfriend pregnant in the US. Then she takes you home to meet her folks and her dad is your actual dad. My boy dey go through series of madness this afternoon", the story read.

Social media reactions

Chief Desmond said:

"Small world but I swear we go forget about mom and dad and go live our lives together."

Mawutor wrote:

"All that while they were dating he didn't know the girl's parents?"

Big Striker reacted:

"don’t y’all ask questions about where your partner is from?? who the parents are or something?"

Manny Frimps wrote:

"It's really sad that children always atone for their parents' unforgivable sins."

Poetik priest added:

"The evil that men do will come back to haunt their own seeds."

