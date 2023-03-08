A Nigerian man has taken to social media to lament over how his chat with his female crush panned out

After summoning the courage to send her a message, he got lost and lacked words to continue the conversation

Social media users opined from their chat that the lady seemed interested in him, while others thought it was also a good pickup line

A Nigerian man, Sharing his, has cried out on Twitter after he summoned the courage to message his female crush.

Sharing his chat with the lady, @numberonetweep lamented, saying, "Just look at my life."

He forgot his lines. Photo Credit: Klaus Vedfelt, Luis Alvares, Twitter/@numberonetweep

Source: Getty Images

From the chat, he asked her a catchy question: "has anybody told you?"

The lady responded with a "that what" and the young man replied that he has forgotten his pickup line.

The lady replied to his admission with a laughing emoji. The man apologised that he had it all planned out but she did not reply on time.

The lady said that he should have written his thoughts down.

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@Ilebabyy said:

"No wonder you're single."

@Teemax__ said:

"One hundred & twenty three unread messages and you expect us to believe you’ve got just 1 crush wow amazing."

@Kingonetime_ said:

"This is the story of my life, this is why all the girls I approach don't take me serious."

@digonwajaypee said:

"I knw say dis format go work..

"Dis format de sleek if we are being honest."

@TolulopeAbawon1 said:

"Her reply shows she likes you,you forgetting your pick up line is a pick up line."

@Eminitybaba_ said:

"Lol the format enter sha. Next time she will be eager to read what you have to say."

@saf_kant said:

"No, but this is actually a pretty good start... you can build up from here."

@Multi__Face said:

"She said make u write am down, she is interested already sef."

