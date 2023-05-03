A TikTok dancer has once again entertained her 1.1 million followers and fans with exciting dance moves

In the dance video, the lady danced sweetly with a small cat perching like a bird on her shoulder

As of May 3, the video has gathered 462k views from fans and other dance lovers who saw it on TikTok

A TikTok lady has performed sweet and smooth dance moves to entertain her 1.1 million followers.

The dance video posted by @bhadie.kellyy showed her dancing with a small cat perching on her shoulder.

The lady danced while her cat perched on her shoulder. Photo credit: TikTok/@bhadie.kellyy.

Source: TikTok

Kelly is popular on the platform because of the fantastic dance steps that always leave her fans asking for more.

Curvy lady carries her cat while dancing

In the video under review, she was dressed in oversized jeans trousers which she folded at the waist region.

Kelly was also putting on a red cardigan and black undie, which she showed to her followers.

One interesting thing about her dance was that her cat called, Milo perched on her right shoulder as she continued to dance.

The tiny black cat watched around the environment as its owner shook her body in a gentle dance.

Meanwhile, reactions have trailed the video as her followers expressed admiration for her and the way she danced.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Shelas said:

"I want a cat to eat."

@Nc Sokona commented:

"My favourite."

@fredrickfredino reacted:

"Soft babe."

@xoxo_butterfly said:

"She never replies her comments."

@ROy_kiNq said:

"A crush but impossible."

@youngkexy said:

"You be still dey?"

@alujal reacted:

"What's up with the folded trousers?"

@M&N said:

"I love you for loving cats."

@Official_Again commented:

"Cat don first me meet kelly."

@Reanne White said:

"I have a kitten also just as cute."

@Collins Sajoe commented:

"Sweet girl you look so beautiful."

@tax said:

"I will not stop loving you emotionally."

Source: Legit.ng