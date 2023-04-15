A beautiful bride used her shapely waist to dance in a native way during her traditional wedding

In a video which has been viewed over 424k times on TikTok, the bride held all wedding guests spellbound with her dance

Because of her sweet dance, the lady has become a viral sensation as many TikTok users show her with accolades

A bride used an electrifying native dance to entertain guests during her traditional wedding.

In a video posted on TikTok by @traditionalweddingng, the lady took dancing to a whole new level.

The bride dressed in white native attire danced with her waist. Photo credit: TikTok/@bigvibestudios and @traditionalweddingng.

In the 16-second video, the lady danced with her flexible waist in a way that attracted the attention of wedding guests.

Bride dances nicely to Egwu Ndo Oma by Flavour

She emerged in the arena with so much energy and enthusiasm, whining her waist in an excellent and entertaining way.

As she danced, many people milled around her and watched her moves with plenty of admiration in their eyes.

Her dance and waist moves were so good that many people gathered to shower her with monetary gifts.

Dance lovers who have seen the video on TikTok likened her to popular music star, Shakira because of the way she shook her flexible waist. The video has been viewed over 424k times.

Reactions from TikTok users

@user6162577796209 said:

"You're beautiful. I pray to you may your tommy to carry twins 4 boy and 2 girls. Happy marriage to you for ever. Amen."

@Ella said:

"Shakira who? Love my Igbo brides."

@MALOBI reacted:

"My Culture is beautiful. Delta Igbo babes are gorgeous biko. Congratulations on your marriage."

@Angel reacted:

"Igbo brides are to beautiful."

@Kelvin destiny chidera said:

"This is definitely a delta bride, delta Igbo."

@Ro5ay reacted:

"If my wife no sabi shake ukwu like this, I no dey marry."

@user2294849249661 commented:

"I love your dancing step, congratulations."

Beautiful lady dances with tray of groundnut on her head

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who sells groundnuts danced happily in public.

The lady said she has many problems but she has to dance to make herself happy.

Her dance video went viral and attracted the attention of dance lovers on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng