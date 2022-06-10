A pretty lady identified as Kelly on TikTok has finally reacted to the massive love and attention she has been receiving from Nigerian men

The beautiful lady with a nice stature won many hearts on the social media platform with her dance moves and body physique

During a live session, a man told her that all Nigerian men love her and she sent out a message to them saying she loves them too

For a while now, a beautiful lady simply identified as Kelly has been going viral on all social media platforms.

While some Nigerians love her because of her beautiful face and stature, some others admire her for her love for shoes and fashion.

Ever since she went viral, some Nigerian men have been making hilarious videos expressing their love for her and wanting to be with her.

Some noted that her body physique is so superb and good enough to make any man fall for her.

In a recent video shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent, the viral lady was in a live session with a man who informed her that all Nigerian men love her.

Reacting to the information, Kelly let out a huge smile and sent a message to all of them who love her. She made it clear that she loves Nigerian men too.

People react

Samson Jaja said:

"I no follow for the people wey like her o. I like her but no be like that o."

Smith Jason wrote:

"We love you more baby. Keep dancing and looking great for us. I look forward to starting something interesting with you in my dreams again."

Ginika_ger noted:

"She say she love una too ooo. Una go fit rest now abi make she kiss all of una before you leave am?"

Nancy Chidimma reacted:

"Make una allow this girl drink water keep cup na. Her voice is as adorable as she is."

Evidencethrift remarked:

"It's her voice for me. Very calm and soothing. Wow."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady called Kelly has become a viral sensation on TikTok and the love she has been getting from people is amazing.

If you think she got popular for her dance moves, you may have to think again as there are many excellent dancers on the platform.

In recent weeks, many videos based on her moves were created by numerous admirers.

