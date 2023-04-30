A wedding video captured the enticing dance of beautiful bride shaking waist passionately

In the viral video, the bride showed her amazing skills by making different dance moves that made others to praise her

Although the groom tried to match her dancing skills, it was a futile attempt eventually as the woman displayed numerous moves that some people who were spraying money focused on her alone

A Nigerian woman from South Eastern Nigeria wanted to make her wedding memorable with an amazing dance and she did.

In a TikTok video, the bride danced in popular Igbo fashion, going down sometimes to effortlessly pull off the moves, while shaking waist and supporting her moves with a rhythmic gesticulation of hands.

Brides dances passionately with a lot of energy.

She took the spotlight with her dance

Her groom who was also doing all his best to match the energy of his wife could not do so as his bride has taken all the spotlight.

Many social media users who watched the video appreciated the lady's dance moves and praised the fact that she could effortlessly make Igbo dance moves.

The video has so far gathered thousands of views with more than 10,000 likes on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@feliciadelvalle86 reacted:

"At this point the husband is left with no choice than to dance."

@user4562086428522 said:

"May this joy never depart from your home forever congratulations."

GodsTime wrote:

"For my wife to dance pass me. I rather be jumping around everywhere."

@Ammylove commented:

"I want to dance this kind dance soon o00. Mama I tap from ur blessings."

@Pharm_Kelvin205 also commented:

"Let wait till night your leg will tell u.. energy everywhere."

@user374884848:

"I love her move o000 chaii."

@Dera20:

"Bride way get vibezzz."

@jagomoney6:

"Omo instead of you to Dance just pass, rather than be jumping."

@Rejoiceadaugochi:

"God please I need this joy and this dance. Amen. Congratulations ndi oma."

