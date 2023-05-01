A Nigerian lady who has been sending money to a man from Germany got heartbroken when she realised that he has kids

The lady cried bitterly in the presence of the man she thought would be her husband as the man denied knowing her

Many social media users who reacted to the video said that the mistake the lady did was send a man money

A Nigerian woman who had been sending home from Germany realised that the man she was hoping to marry used the sum to marry another woman.

The woman said that the money was for him to build a house for them. In a video shared by @user3391188982155, the lady could not stop crying.

A Nigerian lady cried as she found out her husband in Nigeria is not real. Photo source: @user3391188982155

Source: TikTok

Germany-based lady cried

The man denied knowing her as the lady locked up his shirt. A man who was trying to intervene told the man to pay her if he owes the woman.

The man also said he never collected any kind of money from the lady. With a teary voice, the lady asked:

"So you are married?"

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@raunandeshi94 said:

"I feel sorry for her. Love is blind but with experience, one becomes wise"

Queenminat said:

"Any man way try this to me him name na sorry."

spottylook said:

"Be careful of Ghosts husbands. But this man will never have peace in his life. No more money."

Proverbs31_Woman said:

"A man dumped me just because I refused to send him money. God's work in mysterious ways."

user4086470542382 said:

"Trust men at your own risk."

sessilebosslsdy said:

"Sending him money was the biggest mistake that ruined what the good relationship could have been."

REALITY-OKY said:

"Spiritually & physically haha the guy go collect…"

Efemoney101 said:

"Investigate the matter, if it’s true arrest the man’s and let him pay damages."

Nana Aba said:

"Exactly happened to my friend…sending money to a man in Gh, guy was married with kids."

Source: Legit.ng