Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of a Nigerian lady playing sports bet in the church

She was seen so engrossed in the betting activity while another woman made supplications to God

Many men who watched the video hailed the lady and excused her betting activity, others commented on the platform she used

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

An emerging video has shown a Nigerian lady using a betting platform while in a church.

The worship centre which is popularly referred to as the white garment church did not seem to have a service going on.

She was playing bet in the church. Photo Credit: @Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

Dressed in her white garment, she sat on a plastic chair as she used the betting platform. Another lady could be heard making supplications to God in Yoruba language.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many men threw their weight behind the lady and defended her action.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@samuelshola11 said:

"Abi my eye Dey pain me ni, na sportybet she dey check ooooo."

@Prec10us_Isire said:

"Ticket wey I chop for February, na inside church I stake am."

@Oreofecubby said:

"Reason y I love privacy screen, my brother asking if my eyes aren't aching looking at the screen, I just smile bcox it's very clear when I'm looking at the screen na people wey won dey look my screen their eye go dey pain."

@lanre0292 said:

"If you understand the Bible verse being read underground you'll know exactly why she's trying her luck."

@ToniTonero07 said:

"The coincidence of the Bible verse and what she's doing is so perfect.

"Nah who win go give God tithe ooo."

@olusola_tk said:

"Alternative source of income can be anything..."

@sassybernice said:

"Why would any sensible human take a video of someone without their consent??"

@Obajemujnr_ said:

"She took the last day of premier league seriously."

Woman says betting almost ruined her life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had narrated how betting almost ruined her life.

The lady revealed that her friend who introduced her to it had N50,000 with him, so she decided to use it to play the game for the first time. Thereafter, she had been playing the game for the past three years and had not won any game.

She indicated that betting is not good for the youth and advised subtly that it should be avoided.

Source: Legit.ng