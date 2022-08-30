A Nigerian man sure blew his wife away with how he went a long way in apologising to her at their home

In a video the lady shared the man had the magical word 'sorry' boldly written on the screen of two laptops and three printed papers on the wall

He didn't stop there but also got her some edibles which were arranged on the bed to the amusement of the woman

Apologies are superglues of relationships and life itself and a man apparently swept his wife off her feet with how he apologised.

The amazed Nigerian lady took to TikTok to share a video of how her husband apologised to her in their home.

The lady was wowed by the method he employed. Photo Credit: TikTok/@theokhifos

With the wording 'hard man in the mud' on the video, the lady recorded two laptops with home screens that bore short apology words.

Her husband humbled her with his apology method

From the two laptops, she showed three printed writeups on the wall with the magical word 'sorry' on them.

One of the writeups read,"Sorry for being rubbish."

She went on to capture the bed which had packaged edibles believed to be gifts for her from the man. The amused lady then showed the man as he stood in the doorway in pyjamas with a sorry look on his face.

Social media reactions

swit_yoyo said:

"The way them do big brother two house na so dem suppose do tiktok single pple one houx then married and all dis relationship pple one side."

Caxxie_bently said:

"If you apologize this way, how won’t you accept it fast. Guys learn this oo."

Blue lights said:

"At least he felt remorseful not idiots with stupid pride."

IJ said:

"I ran from other social media because of this same oppression. Is there a place for single people like me on Earth ?"

Angelic07 said:

"In all, marry your best friend, marry a kind partner. this is beautiful to watch."

