A Nigerian lady has warned her younger sister's fiance against going ahead with his marriage plans

It all started after she stumbled upon a post in a Facebook group in which the man celebrated engaging the lady's younger sister

She quickly went to his DM with a screenshot of the post, saying it was not going to work because she (elder sister) is not married

A Nigerian lady identified as Onyiyechi Chioma has been trolled on Facebook for asserting that it is wrong for her young sister to get married before her.

Onyiyechi's standpoint was confirmed after a heated conversation with her younger sister's fiance leaked on Facebook.

She said it wouldn't work. Photo Credit: Awosika Joshua

Source: Getty Images

Onyiyechi had chatted with the man, Victor Okeke, after posting in the Facebook group Coal City Ballers (backup) that he had engaged girlfriend, the lady's younger sibling.

She screenshotted his post in the group and DMed him to take it down, saying it won't work. When Victor politely told her that her younger sister accepted his marriage proposal and that he had met with her family, Onyiyechi flared up.

She used swear words on him, warning him not to continue with the marriage plan, saying it won't work as she was unmarried.

According to her, it is improper for her younger sister to be engaged when she has not done the same.

Onyiyechi's chat with her sister's boyfriend was leaked on Rant HQ Extention Facebook group and stirred mixed reactions.

Reactions on social media

Princess Tyodoo Miriam said:

"It's jealousy ooo nothing else. My younger sister is married with a child and pregnancy now, I was so happy on the day of her wedding.

"That girl is a devil in a human form."

Titustegwi Monday said:

"To be a witch doesn't mean u have to fly at night... Witches move around with us every day in disguise and she's one of them. Be very careful and mindful of people around you."

Akinmuwagun Febisola Deborah said:

"I see this as jealousy... Did she bring her fiance home and the family refused to bless them?

"Year 2020 my lil sis got married, I'm happy for her... Abeg, anybody weh wan marry should go and marry Biko, our timing are different."

Olije Juliet Okoh said:

"My younger sister is married with kids and i don't see that as anything because Destiny is not measured by older or younger."

Rejoice Ogechi said:

"Me that my elder sister even buy the highest gift and spray better money even support me and hubby, infact this chioma is household enemy, can't love u less big beautiful sis Goodness Greatman."

