A Nigerian lady was left heartbroken after seeing her boyfriend's WhatsApp chats with her close friend

The sad lady took to social media to release the chats as she sought advice on what to do with her pal

Many people warned her against the friend involved and showered encomiums on her man for rising to the occasion

A Nigerian lady, Anna Anthony, has appealed to netizens for help over the WhatsApp chats she found on her boyfriend's phone involving her friend named Oge.

Anna lamented that her friend attempted to ruin her relationship and expressed shock that such things do happen.

Her friend tried to scatter her relationship. Photo Credit: Igor Alecsander, Bryan Unyimadu Facebook/Anna Anthony

She released the chats on Rant HQ Extention Facebook group and sent netizens into a frenzy.

In the chat, her friend Oge told her friend's boyfriend, Dave, that Anna was cheating on him with a big boy called Frank.

The lady went on to share how Anna went out with Frank on a Friday only to be scolded by Dave. Dave defended Anna throughout and accused her of being a bad friend.

He said his girlfriend was actually with him that Friday and absolved her of any cheating accusation.

Reactions on social media

Chisom Ezinwa said:

"I actually saw this kind of thing in my colleague's phone.

"The girl was trying to poison the guys heart towards his girlfriend which she claimed to be her friend.

"Nawao."

Boomy Noah said:

"Na mumu dey get bestie. If any of your friend dey with u, keep d friendship active, ones dey comot, let her memory go with her. Who get space for kori kosu...."

Chioma Jessica Ngwu said:

"This once happened to me and I cut off anything female friends! Girls, women and ladies are evil I know I am a lady but I know what I'm saying. Ladies is not everything that you will tell your so-called female friends o."

Kehinde Boluwatife said:

"Does men like this still exist,,my sister use your tongue to count your teeth.

"God will take you guys to the next level,,it's good to be plain n honest in any relationship."

Kehinde Boluwatife said:

"Women are women's most dreadful enemy, imagine you as my friend still giving my hubby ur girlfriend, we r going to the same church ooooooo."

Peace Linus said:

"None of my friends can save my boyfriend or husby number in deir phone abegg.

"If I use your phone and call or flash him I will delate de number Immediately."

