A young and beautiful lady has shared the response she got from her younger brother

She said she received the funny response after she sent ten photos to her brother

The lady said she found the response disappointing as she was expecting to get non-exhaustive compliments about her beauty

A well-dressed young lady did her makeup, took some awesome pictures, and decided to send them to her brother.

She expected that the response from her brother would turn out to be a compliment and appreciation of the effort he had put into her beauty.

Sister shares chat response from her brother. Photo credit: Arewa Fashion Style

Received only thumbs up

But then she received three thumbs-up emojis for all the ten photos she sent, which surprised her, and she moved to share them on social media.

Many social media users who saw it, particularly men, said they would have done the same thing as they did not know how to appreciate the beauty of their sister.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sadiq Bala Ahmed reacted:

"Real bro…That's how we express love to our sisters."

Farida Muhammad said:

"Naso dem dey those people will never express how much they love you na so so serious face everywhere."

Muhammad Ibrahim wrote:

"Male siblings, more especially the elderly ones hardly express any words of compliments to their female sisters. It's our nature, but deep down we care for and cherish them beyond measures. Allah ya masu albarka."

Abdullahi Muhammad commented:

"Most of us are like that but deep down in our hearts you have a big portion but to express to you is something else. but God knows that we loves you so much. sorry for not expressing it we are naturally like that but we are giving example with your beauty somewhere."

