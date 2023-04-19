A Nigerian bride has gone viral online after dishing out a warning to all her 'ashoebi' ladies on WhatsApp

The young bride created a special group chat for all the girls and sent them a voice note regarding the wedding

In the trending voice note, she warned all the ladies to make payment for the booking of their hotel rooms

A furious Nigerian bride got upset with her'asoebi' ladies who refused to make some contributions.

Her wedding was around the corner and her asoebi girls were yet to pay for their hotel rooms, thinking that the bride would sort it out herself.

Bride warns her 'asoebi' girls on WhatsApp

Out of anger, the raging bride dished out a serious warning to the ladies via a WhatsApp group chat, requesting them to pay for the rooms or forget about partaking in her wedding. The post was shared by @bigcups1.

In her words:

"So if you are ready to make payment, come to my DM now and the payment must not pass tomorrow. If you don't pay, I don't want to see you in that hotel please.

"This asoebi is not a do or die affair. So if you are not paying for your room, you are not coming thank you. I'm saying this so somebody will not sleep inside swimming pool that day. Or you stay at the gate, if a man sees you he can take you up."

Social media reactions

@kharinabenco said:

"I go buy asoebi finish still pay for my room. With the way she’s sounding too. Omo… I no come. I Dey my papa house."

@onyiravid stated:

"Omoh. Na this thing I for do during my wedding. I was so good and those girls still didn’t appreciate it."

@jennifer_wendy5 said:

"That person that is asking her to keep husband for them is me. I Dey do am steady."

@lovelyn_nwafor reacted:

"I doubt if those saying she rude dey hear igbo at all. She clearly asked those that will come on Saturday to indicate so she can pay 4 them B4 d saga."

@user9878081816127 noted:

"I understand her, ashoebi can frustrate, they bought everything and still disappointed me without telling me reasons till today."

@zarachizaokere added:

"See how rude she is,during my wedding I had to book room myself with my money cos they bought aseobi,is not easy on them too."

