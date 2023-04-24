Social media users have gushed over the beautiful male offspring a Nigerian woman recently delivered

The excited new mum revealed on TikTok that she gave birth to a baby boy with blue eyes and blonde hair

While some people thought the kid has albinism, others remarked that the baby is one of a kind and special

A Nigerian woman has proudly taken to social media to reveal that she delivered a baby boy with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Via her TikTok page, @zanyyking, she shared a video showing nurses tending to the newborn in a hospital after her delivery.

Her baby has blue eyes and blonde hair. Photo Credit: @zanyyking

Source: TikTok

The video of her showcasing the beautiful baby has amassed over six million views as social media users celebrated with her

For some people, the child may have that look as a result of albinism. For others, the kid is simply incredibly special and a gift from God.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

courtneykim731 said:

"Lol looking closer and rubbing his head like is that blonde? Genetics are fascinating. He’s beautiful. Congrats."

Zusann said:

"It's called albinism, it's a more common medical condition than you might think."

Theminx420 said:

"Regardless of anyone’s color, he’s incredibly special, unique, one of a kind beautiful."

duckiebabe67 said:

"Same when hubby ‍and I ‍had our daughters ‍ and ‍. Ancestors coming through the generations in skin tones, hair and eye colors."

enedinaromero133 said:

"Albano a GIFT from GOD."

user3994663070797 said:

"Black woman can produce any color baby any hair color eye color allat and there’s dummies that still don’t know that."

Rocio Villalobos said:

"2 blacks can have a white baby yet 2 whites can’t have a blk bby that’s because a blk person has a mix of everything."

Blackgirlnextdoor89 said:

"My Aunty give birth albino baby it’s a girl and she so pretty but with blue eyes."

Source: Legit.ng