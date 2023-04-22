A plus-size bride showed off sweet dance moves at her wedding and instantly threw the venue into joy

In a video trending on Instagram, the bride was sighted dancing with her husband, who is equally a good dancer

Multiple reactions have trailed the video as netizens praise the lady because of her amazing dance steps

Instagram users are reacting to the video of a plus-sized bride dancing at her wedding ceremony.

In a viral video that has now been reposted by @mufasatundeednut, the bride displayed mesmerising dance steps.

The bride danced with her husband during their wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/@eddy_acquah.

Source: Instagram

The bride and her husband danced merrily and joyfully to 'Unavailable', the newly released song by Davido, which is part of his new album, Timeless.

Plumpy bride and her husband dance to Unavailable by Davido

As if to prove that she is no longer available to any suitors, the bride gestures to every lyric of the song with her hands going up and down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The audience roared in cheers and happy laughter as the lady and her man continued to entertain them.

The video has caused a stir on Instagram as the lady's beauty and size are made a talking point in the comment section of the video originally posted by @eddy_acquah.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@angel_palazzo_ said:

"Oroboooo Jesus baby! Wow! She is so beautiful in her dress."

@jennyadams101 commented:

"There’s a chemistry between thick girls and slim guys wey person never explains well, make I understand."

@prankhottie said:

"Slim guys and carry thick women 5 and 6."

@lulusmooth commented:

"I still don’t understand the chemistry between a slim and a thick lady."

@nenyenwa_____ said:

"Skinny men too love flesh. Congratulations to them."

@media___enterprise commented:

"No matter how you are don’t let anyone body-shame you….congrats my sister."

@krownkwisb said:

"Why do slim guys like thick women?"

@tech_overwatch said:

"The reason why Skinny men love extra-thick women is not known to men, only God knows."

Man entertains young people with great dance

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an elderly man danced to entertain a group of young people.

The man blessed with a chubby body used his waist and belly to dance.

The way he moved his body and his confidence excited young people who removed their phones to capture him.

Source: Legit.ng