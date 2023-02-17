The video of a beautiful young girl who is endowed with a pair of sparkling blue eyes has gone viral on Instagram

Apart from her special pair of blue eyes, the girl is also blessed with a good voice which she used to sing in the video

Instagram users who have seen the video are heaping a lot of praise on the girl who is known as Mimi

An Instagram video has shown a young girl who is blessed with a pair of beautiful blue eyes.

The video of the young girl whose name is Mimi was posted by Tusaiwe Yana who caters to the needs of less privileged children.

The girl's blue eyes have made her a viral sensation. Photo credit: Instagram/@tusaiweyana.

Girl with blue eyes sings in viral video

In the video, the girl wanted to sing a song for Tusaiwe but forgot her lyrics.

When Tusaiwe reminded her of the song title, she started singing, and it turned out that she also had a great voice.

One outstanding feature of the girl's physical appearance is her sparkling blue eyes.

People who have seen the video have confessed that they concentrated on her eyes instead of what she was singing.

Some of them compared her eyes to those of the character in the blockbuster movie, Avatar.

It is not yet known if her eyes are natural, but she received the gift of a pair of glasses in the video.

Reactions from Instagram users

@kulalani81 said:

"She's so beautiful!!! Look at her sparkling blue eyes...God bless you!!"

@coucoucakesatl commented:

"Reminds me of avatar for some reason. She almost looks unreal."

@bellawantong reacted:

"Her teeth so perfect. Her eyes! She is just special."

@chanels_palace said:

"Not just her eyes and teeth but do y'all see her nose?? It's like the perfect shape☺️ she is very beautiful little girl and her voice isn't bad either."

@medina_01m_ said:

"She reminds me of Avatar."

@jayz_2wo4our commented:

"She looks like that girl from Avatar."

@janeth_suazo7 said:

"She needs to be a model."

