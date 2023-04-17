A little girl who is 3 years old has reacted to people who thought she is 6 years old

In the viral video, the mother of the girl broke the news to her to see how she would react

The girl said she is happy that many people thought that way and she thanked them but then she said she is only some months older than 3 years

A precocious little girl who appeared to be older than her actual age has gone viral on TikTok.

In a video shared by @allisonmathisjones on TikTok, the mother broke the news to her that many people thought she was older than her age.

3 years old receives surprise news from Mum. Photo credit:@allisonmathisjones Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Happy about the assumption

The mother also went further to ask how she felt about that assumption.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The 3-year-old said she is thankful to those who thought she was 6 years old but that's not the case.

She confessed that her actual age is 3 years and some months.

Many social media users who watched the video noticed the girl's brilliance and predicted that the girl would be a highly intelligent girl in the future.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Jeremyllve589 reacted:

"She looks 6. She learned to talk so well because you talk to her like a reqular person, which make children develop (intellectually) faster.. baby talk prevent it."

@AllsonJones3636 said:

"Her dad being 6.7 literally explains. Don't listen to these strange people lol. Baby girl is beautiful!"

@SymoneT wrote:

"She doesn't look 6 to me at all she looks 4.I think so too. She's mature for her age and tall but 6 is pushing it."

@Jhopes3737 commented:

"She's so intelligent oh my god."

@TheAutlzzyLesble also commented:

"When i was 8 ppl were guessing my age as 3. My parents wouod take me to carnivals to make money from ppl guessing my age wrong."

@moshimoshlemlko also reacted:

"To speak that well at 3 and she's probably also picking up Japanese.. wow! Beautiful family."

@mellisaa737 also said:

"Put my son in swim class. They said sit him down & put his feet in the water. Ma'am he is 4 months. He can't sit up. The class was for 1 yr old."

Funny moment little girl pronounces Octopus as 'Ostopus'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hilarious TikTok video of a little girl shared by @captainveer1 pronouncing octopus wrongly has warmed hearts.

The girl's father showed her a picture on his phone and asked if she could recognise the animal.

The girl instantly said the animal was scary but went on to make an attempt. She told her father that the animal is a jellyfish and her father said it was not. She tried again, this time she was right but her pronunciation was mangled, which made her parents laugh.

Source: Legit.ng