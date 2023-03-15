An amusing video of a little girl who recorded herself singing and dancing has emerged on Tiktok

In the video, the girl quickly set the phone's camera in a location where it would capture the moment and, after that, moved back to record herself

Many users who reacted to the video appreciated the little girl's voice and her ability to record herself without help

Little children enjoy doing things that bring smiles to their faces, and in the case of a little girl singing in this Tiktok video, it was no different.

An entertaining video of a little girl who set the camera effortlessly to record herself has trended on Tiktok.

Little girl dances and sings to Mayorkun's song. Photo credit: @preeetyoma17 Source: Tiktok

Source: UGC

In the video shared by @preeetyoma17, the girl was heard saying "hi guys" before singing Mayorkun's song titled Don't Call Me Back.

She could not remember some of the lyrics

Although the girl did not get all the words that made up the song's lyrics correctly, she tried to sing it properly, which many netizens appreciated.

Her effort to record herself with the camera was also well appreciated by Tiktok users who watched the video.

As of the time of this report, the video had gathered over 2000 likes and over 500 comments on Tiktok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@feyisara5353 reacted:

"She is so adorable."

@veramine said:

"No we need part 2."

@Melisa636 wrote:

"Was the second hi guys necessary "

@Emeralgh commented:

"She said hi guys again just in case you did not hear her the first time."

@prettyoma2 also reacted:

"Don't worry if we call you back, we won't stress you."

@Qwinfaithful also commented:

"This children of nowadays ehn, ono dem go sell person."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng