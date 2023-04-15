A lady has broken down in tears on TikTok as her husband gets set to tie the knot with her best friend today

According to her, she had been sending money to her husband for the past three years, not knowing that he had a plan

In a sad video, she lamented that he abandoned her and their three kids and got engaged to her best friend

A young lady with the TikTok handle @katharine795 has stirred emotions with her sad love story.

The mother of three narrated how she travelled abroad and was sending money back home to her husband to build a house.

Unknown to her, her husband was saving up the money to get engaged and subsequently marry her best friend.

After the money was complete, he abandoned his wife and three kids and proposed to his wife's best friend. Their wedding was scheduled for today.

"My 7 years relationship ended in tears. My husband whom I have three kids with, he is getting married today to my best friend using my 3 years money. Unbelievable now single mother of three kids so painful", the lady lamented.

Social media reactions

@ejafolitmama2110 said:

"Sorry darling. God is your strength and he will fight for you."

@user8412534121619 advised:

"Stay Strong my Sister just for your kids. I'm sorry I feel your pain. God Is watching you my Sister it's not easy but be Strong please."

@jemutaijoybril1985 reacted:

"Let that idiot go mama rew your contract pay back time is always there Karma will deal with them."

@unicoque said:

"God ll pay for your loss. Trust him ,try to be cool, cool your heart its hard but harder try."

@wamziew added:

"Ur joy is around the corner just be faithful to God and the Egyptian u see too day u will see them no more. All u need is to be still."

Watch the video below:

