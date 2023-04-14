An adorable video of a young toddler has warmed many hearts after it was shared on Instagram

In the video, the very young man is seen trying to mimic some group of men sitting style while they watch him in amazement

The video has since gone viral, with many wishing they could be as stylish and cool as the little boy

A baby has gone viral on Instagram because of how she tried to mimic the sitting position of adults.

The video was posted on Instagram, and it quickly caught the attention of the internet as people fell in love with it after it was posted by @Pubity.

The Five-Month-Old Baby Vibing With Adults. Photo credit: Instagram/@pubity/@kennabang.

Source: Instagram

In the video, the baby could be seen sitting on a sofa, crossing her legs just like the older men in the room.

Baby who mimicked adults goes viral on Instagram

She had a serious expression on his face, making it seem like he's been doing it for ages.

It's evident that this little one wants to be part of the squad and fit in with the older men.

The post has gone viral and it's not hard to see why. The baby's efforts at mimicking these men sitting style is really adorable.

It's fascinating to see such a little girl's determination to be part of the group. The video was originally posted by @kennabang.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@pubity reacted by saying:

She’s just vibing with the boys...

@tun-mise jokingly said:

Little lady’s just having the time of her life at that moment so cute

@Rechagerble-introvert also said:

What do you mean she wanted to be part, she is already part of the gang

Source: Legit.ng