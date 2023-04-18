A funny video of a child who refused to fully close his eyes has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the little kid closed only one of his eyes and left the other one opened

It appeared that the little boy did not trust the person who was behind the camera, a concrete reason for him to keep his one eye open

A video has captured the moment a child was seen not sleeping with his two eyes closed.

In the clip, the kid appeared to be in the mood to sleep but could not do so due to one reason which may be translated as his inability to feel safe in the presence of the person behind the camera.

Little boy sleeping with one eyes closed. Photo credit: @enjayxpapi Source: TikTok

One eyes open

At every point that the boy's second eyes began to close, he would open it immediately.

Many social media users who watched the video said the boy already had trust issues as well as found his actions funny.

The video has generated a lot of traction and garnered 2000 likes with more than 100 comments on TikTok so far.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@001adeadefarati reacted:

"Bombastic side eye."

@classicewaromilola said:

"This one weak me where you for see ancestors born."

@Adesmall wrote:

"See Mood when your mother is from lgbo and your Dad Yoruba S80especially Ekiti."

@BULLISH_ commented:

"Cry baby e be like say you no dey see News up and down why e go sleep with two eyes closed."

@chikadibia added:

"With all these bandit stories everywhere you want make slate close two eyes just dey play."

@abdulfataiolashile also added:

"Sleeping with one eye open literally! Nigeria no save."

Source: Legit.ng