A young Nigerian lady has shared a video of her daughter holding firmly to her bottle while sleeping

Seeing how very passionate the kid was with her feeding bottle, the mother said that she has finally given birth to a foodie

Many people on TikTok said that the kid looks so much cute as some almost mistook her for a baby doll

A young mother, @queenpowerlove, has shared a video of her kid who loves food very much. The woman said that she finally gave birth to a foodie baby.

At the beginning of the video, the kid was busy suckling on her feeding bottle and slept off. She even had her mouth pouted in sleep.

People said that the kid looked so beautiful. Photo source: @queenpowerlove

Source: TikTok

Cute baby eats and sleeps

Despite the fact that the kid was fast asleep, the kid held onto the bottle very firmly. Many were amazed. The mother wrote:

"Even while sleeping, she would not let go of her feeding bottle."

Some people wanted to know if the baby was real because she looked so cute with the bottle in her hand.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 160 comments with more than 14,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Silindile MaG Dlamini said:

"What a cute baby."

Sassyromio77 said:

"Your baby is cute."

MsCapricorn360 said:

"She looks like a baby doll."

Rita said:

"Awe she actually looks like a doll … and know a lot of ppl say that but I see it in this little one too cute congratulations."

LineoStyle said:

"Shes so gorgeous."

folley64 said:

"Hear the underground voice and like the video."

Mewdy Doppelgänger said:

"Oh my goodness she looks like a doll baby."

reetasuga1 said:

"She is so cute abeg God Dey create."

@ngozi_01 said:

"The kind of babies God d create for this generation eh. very cute cute cute."

Chioma Nwaemere said:

"Allow the little cutie to eat mbok."

Debby Paul125 asked:

"How many months is she?"

The mother replied:

"She will be 2months on the 23rd of this month."

Source: Legit.ng