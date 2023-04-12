A Nigerian lady has thrown shades at people who earlier said she might never get married to any man

According to the lady, some people had insisted that no man will marry her because she has tattoos

Social media users have shared their thoughts with many taking sides with the beautiful mother of two

A mother of two identified as @asasingapore1 has fired at trolls who criticized her over her tattoo.

In a trending video, the lady recounted how netizens told her that she would never get married because she had a tattoo.

Mum of two with tattoo Photo credit: @asasingapore1

Source: TikTok

However, she found a man who accepted her the way she was and has been the best husband to her.

The proud mother also revealed that she subsequently delivered two adorable daughters for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"To those that mock me that I won't marry because of my tattoo. See me now I'm married to one of the best hubby and two princesses", she said.

Social media reactions

@ladygold175 said:

"I followed you coz I have it all my body."

@joyeze580 stated:

"Dem b God, I draw tattoo am happily married with 3 beautiful kids."

@asasingapore1 reacted:

"Lol,my love if u love it,draw it na ur decision matter nothing else,guys Dey marry girl wey sabi not corrupt church girl,wey Dey hide under church."

@chiz715 said:

"No matter our sin God still bless whom so even he chooses to bless."

@cally19951 added:

"Same with me. I have a very big tattoo on my leg. I don marry my sister. I go soon get Belle. Is not how far is how well."

Watch the video below:

Lady tattoos 'baby hair' on her head

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that whether they're swooped to the side or sculpted into curlicues, baby hairs are a cute detail that can be the cherry on top of a style.

With so many creative ways to lay them down, finessing your edges have come a long way. However, it appears another whole new level has been unlocked - albeit bizarre. Instagram blogger, @thetattleroomng, recently shared photos of a lady who got her baby hairs 'installed'.

However, while baby hairs are mostly natural hairs or from the weave installed, hers were totally different - and made of ink. According to the post, the lady who sports brownish dreadlocks hairdo had tattoo drawings of laid baby hair edges across her forehead.

Source: Legit.ng