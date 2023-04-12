A mother made a viral video as she backed two of her triplets and carried the third one in her arms

The woman stood straight without caving to the weights of the babies as if carrying many children at once were normal

Many people who reacted to her clip said the woman is so blessed, with some "tapping" into her blessing

A young woman with triplets (@incredibletriplet) has stirred massive reactions online after she showed the way she always carries them.

The mother backed two of the babies with a wrapper while she held the third one in front. She commanded a great level of strength.

Many people congratulated the mother of triplets. Photo source: @incredibletriplet

Source: TikTok

Mother of 3 kids shows strength

A part of the TikTok clip showed the process as she was assisted by a girl to back the two babies before carrying the last one.

Many TikTokers thronged her comment section to congratulate her on having such beautiful children.

Watch the video below:

Jennifer said:

"I tap from ur blessings Amen… congratulations."

yakubudele said:

"Congratulations ma you are so blessed."

Damilola said:

"Congratulations ma'am I tap ur blessings."

userRemtim said:

"I tap from this blessings."

Teemah said:

"You will reap all your labour."

user4755781063459 said:

"God will help you with your work."

Sojaluxury&Stores said:

"God will ease all your affairs."

