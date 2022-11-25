A lady stirred massive reactions online after she shared a video of her well arranged one room apartment

The lady had a section for everything she needs in her home as places for dressing, cooking, and sleeping were portioned

Among those who reacted to her clip were some who said that she really managed the space well with beautiful things

A young lady, @happinessmgani913, has made a short video of how she was able manage the small space her one room apartment could give her.

To arranged the room and made sure it suited her needs, the lady divided the place into different sections.

Many people were wowed by the way she arrange the small space. Photo source: TikTok/@happinessmgani913

Simple but beautiful room

What was just a room became one that now has a kitchen, a dressing place and a corner for fridge and dispenser.

Many people who reacted to her video said that all they could see in her room was "wealth", adding that she must have spent a lot to set it all up.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 90,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olabimpe Faith Gbemi said:

"You call this simple? All I see is an expensive room."

BridgetSelolo said:

"If you feel her room is not enough abeg give her money to buy a mansion."

jud said:

"To all who r shwng hate do u knw hw it is hard to fill such a room with such assets ,gal ths house is beautiful actually good job."

Bmempire said:

"Beautiful but kitchen in the same room is not for me, imagine ur shirt smelling like stew or okra."

Hikybaby said:

"I can never sleep in the same room with my gas oooo boi."

shelly Ann said:

"I love it .. its what you can afford... God will blee you my dear.... love it."

Lady renovated rented apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @graciouschioma_, who rented an apartment in Abuja made a series of video on her page about how she has been setting the house up.

In one of her clips, the lady revealed that she changed the flooring of the flat to one that suits her taste.

The video showed the moment the materials for the flooring were delivered. In one of her responses to comments, she revealed that she spent a total of N533,500.

