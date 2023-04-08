A Nigerian man has melted hearts after making restitution to a woman whom he stole from years back

He visited her shop and patronised her before revealing to the woman the crime he committed years back

As if that was not shocking enough, he gifted her a whopping sum and appreciated her for instilling in him the virtue of not stealing

A Nigerian man swept a woman off her feet by gifting her a whopping N100k as he made restitution for stealing her sweets years ago.

The man identified as Theo Ayomoh visited her shop and bought some biscuits. He then introduced himself as the kid who she caught stealing her sweets as an eight-year-old.

Theo Ayomoh made restitution. Photo Credit: @theoayoms

Source: TikTok

He confessed to her that it was not the first time he stole from her but that she just happened to catch him that time.

Theo went on to appreciate the woman for correcting him and not reporting to his parents. The young man went on his knees to appreciate the woman.

This is after he gifted her N100k as a way of saying thank you. The woman was shocked and prayed for him.

The emotional TikTok video melted hearts.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@monicaihezuoh said:

"Kids life , we dey steal even from our Parent sef, I wonder what was making us do such an act."

@Faith Macauley said:

"I like you God will bless you pls I want to be your friends."

@Ogefoodies said:

"God bless you for settling your conscience."

@Dondaddy007 said:

"My brother god will bless fir that . Clean heart."

@Hyajide said:

"You got me teary bro,God bless you and thank you ma."

@user9754544349547 said:

"U have done well,Theo....may d lord continue to do his good work in Ur life."

@user6806211506724 said:

"Restitution live, that's godly. Nice one, your conscience is still alive and positive, good example, God bless you."

Source: Legit.ng