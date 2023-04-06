A kindhearted young Nigerian man put a smile on the face of a carpenter with his shocking financial gesture

He remembered the carpenter from his childhood and thought it wise to surprise him with his earnings

The carpenter was close to tears as he expressed shock at the gift and did something lovely for the youth

A young Nigerian man remembered his childhood carpenter and surprised him with N200k.

In a TikTok clip, the youth showed up at the carpenter's workshop and handed him the cash he claimed was from his earnings.

The carpenter was shocked. Photo Credit: (@oga_amos_)

Source: TikTok

The carpenter could not believe his eyes and did not immediately receive the money as he expressed shock over the development.

When it dawned on him that it was for real, he almost burst into tears and appreciated the young man for his gesture.

He went on to shower prayers on the kind youth.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@@princeakoladeofficial said:

"Unexpected blessing hits the man, just like how GOD changes someone's story to good, u truely rocs."

@adaezeblessing447 said:

"Dis video made me cry."

@christian dior said:

"As you you are giving out to the poor ones, god will continue to bless you in anything you are doing, more congratulations in life."

@agbo patience said:

"May God continue to bless you your hand will never run dry.

"According to d mans prayer God will bless you bcox e did not expect it."

@TREASURE BURGER said:

"Oga Amos please remember me I don't need much only for feeding HK no easyi dey Ghana anything from your heart bro God Almighty bless you amen."

@Gpraise34G said:

"This man is so appreciative may God replenish your pocket in 100 folds."

@olaitan Gold said:

"The prayer is from the inner depth of Daddy,God will bless you my brother."

Banker remembers shoemaker who helped him repair his school shoes years ago

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a banker remembered a shoemaker who fixed his school shoes 15 years back.

Ghanaian banker Edward Asare has narrated how a disabled shoemaker helped him repair his spoilt school shoes back in 2007.

According to Asare, he was going to school one fateful day when his shoes got damaged. He said the shoemaker, Ernest Adu Ansah, helped him repair it, free of charge, thereby saving the day.

Source: Legit.ng