Nigerians have reacted to an emerging video of a group of nurses having a nice dance time with an expectant woman

Smartly dressed in their white uniforms, the pretty nurses gathered around the pregnant woman in the hospital's compound

Many internet users were thrilled by the nurses-patient video, while some passed funny remarks about it

A video of over 15 nurses dancing happily with a pregnant woman has gone viral on social media.

One of the nurses, @nurseblizz09, revealed that the expectant lady was visiting the hospital for her ante-natal care when the dance happened.

The nurses danced happily with the pregnant woman. Photo Credit: @nurseblizz09

Source: TikTok

@nurseblizz09 shared a video of her colleagues gathered around the pregnant woman in the hospital's compound.

Some of them broke into a native song and others clapped their hands and replied with the chorus at intervals.

The pregnant woman flowed with the beat made from their singing and clapping as they all danced, shaking their waists happily in the video.

Another video of a Nigerian nurse dancing had caused a stir online.

Watch the video below:

Nurses-pregnant woman dance video stirs reactions

sunnibobo said:

"Nah this hospital i they find since.. abeg where is this hospital."

Angel.84 said:

"This hospital wey put me for fear since I was small,our house is the building in front,people too dey die for night and it’s affecting me now."

Glory Maxwell said:

"Una just de make noise for hospital."

IT PAYS TO BE GOOD said:

"So After dancing and catching enough fun, you'll tell me to bring money for next Anti natal abi?

"Just tell me you're going to hangout with friends to catch fun, I will add more to money."

ozee said:

"All this one's na auxiliary nurses. wey De spoil RN name for medical field, person go spend 5 yrs for university come De do this thing."

Uche Iheanacho said:

"I dey look 4 dis hospital since abeg I no well someone should please help with the location."

Uzoamaka uremma said:

"Tell me why u no go go antenatal classes when u register for this kind of hospital...having fun with this beautiful nurses."

aikay~mariae said:

"Uwa bu turn by turn. Make una no suffocate the expectant mother ooh.Allow her to breathe. Ndi Nurse Eliza."

Nurse dances with pregnant lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nurse was spotted dancing with a pregnant woman.

The nurse, who worked at a maternity ward, wanted to use the dance as a natural and enjoyable way of easing the woman’s delivery process and reducing her stress and anxiety.

They looked happy and relaxed as they moved in sync, smiling and laughing. Many viewers praised the nurse for her creative and compassionate approach to helping the woman and wished them luck.

