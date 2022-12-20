It was a surprising moment for a shop owner as a black man stopped by to make an unprecedented restitution

The young man restituted a cash total of N267k to settle for items he stole in the same shop when he was much younger

The kindhearted black man visited the shop with a list of things he had stolen as he tried to make amends

A young man has made a restitution of $600 (N267k) to a shop owner which represents the things he stole there as a child.

The heartwarming moment captured in a video shared on TikTok showed the man interacting with the shop owner.

He brought out a list of edibles and asked the shop owner for the price of each.

He would tick off in front of an item after hearing its price. The items include 56 cans of soda, 49 bags of cookies, 61 ice cream bars, 42 cans of energy drinks, 32 chocolate candy bars, 28 bars of fruit snacks and 31 bags of popcorn.

After arriving at a total of N422 (N188k), the young man counted $600 (N267k) and gave it to the shop owner instead.

When the shocked shop owner quizzed to know what the money was for, he revealed that it accounted for what he stole there as a child.

The young man said he was changed and thought it wise to make the restitution. He then requested for a hug which the shop owner gave.

Social media reactions

Carol Ann Shull Lang said:

"That's a good job good man grow up to be a good man may have had top hard times as a kid but is now a good man whether he has hard times or not."

Esprit Arkitekt said:

"Why is the till on a random table amongst cereal? & how'd he calculate all that at the end when he was talking to the shopkeeper?!summin' don't add up."

Myykal1 said:

"That was amazing! God bless you. ! You have restored his faith in humanity ! This is a gesture he will remember forever!"

RICHARD MAURER said:

"It will become more important to try to correct your wrongs from long ago as you age. it's good to do."

EddietheSituation said:

"Such amazing character you sir, are a role model for everyone to look up too!!!"

Growth_Within said:

"If this is real….. amazing. But can we explain the random sheet on the table for a convenience store?"

XJ1969 said:

"Um I really can't do that. But I sure do appreciate the sentiment."

