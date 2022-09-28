A Nigerian man has expressed his shock after seeing the pot of food his girlfriend cooked with N2500

The young man had entered the kitchen to greet his girlfriend when he caught a glimpse of the pot of stew

As soon as her boyfriend entered the kitchen, the young lady covered her face as her lover tried to film her

A Nigerian man, Matmix21, was taken aback by the pot of food which his girlfriend cooked with N2,500.

Matmix21 said he had given his girlfriend N2,500 to cook food in the house and got shocked after entering the kitchen to see a pot of soup.

Lady cooks food with N2,500 Photo Credit: Matmix21 /TikTok

Source: UGC

He revealed that he was expecting her to cook stew, adding that he never expected 'Titus fish' to be inside the food.

In his words:

"Abeg I gave this girl N2500 to cook and me getting to the kitchen I met Titus and some other fishes. How come? Na stew I dey expect o."

Reacting to the video, some netizens asked him to get married to her as they claimed that she added her own money to buy ingredients for the food.

Netizens react as lady cooks for boyfriend with N2500

@mum_oclock said:

"Na all these gals they allow our husband reduce allowance. Why you go dey full pot with 2,500."

@naturegold001 wrote:

"If nah me nah tomatoes and pepper 200 I go buy onion 100 2 egg one power oil and 50 Naira maggi, salt go Dey house."

@lummie24 stated:

"Well it normal nah, all pepper should be 500, Titus fit be 1300 or 1500 I guess and panla fish 500 owo ti tan nah she got use 200 grind am nah."

@helenprecious0 reacted:

"Normally 2500 can cook soup if you have somethings in your house like."

@vi_da21 added:

"I just go market with 4K I come bck with 300. Wat a life including transport oo going and coming."

@realgold154 said:

"Me 5k nah only 1kilo of turkey 2500 and 500 pepper the remaining 2k don waka go and he still dey owe me 2k. Marry her o."

Watch the video below:

Lady cooks rice and vegetable stew with N500

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as ‎Christopher LouisaMeldy Uchechi on Facebook showed off the palatable and nice-looking rice and vegetable stew.

Despite the look of richness and sumptuous look of the food, Christopher revealed that she cooked it with just N500! Quite a shocking revelation indeed.

This staggering information was revealed on a popular Facebook group the lady belongs. Apparently, the lady had earlier told members of the group that it was possible to cook absolutely well with just N500.

Source: Legit.ng