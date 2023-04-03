A Nigerian lady was given a rousing welcome by dogs as soon as she entered her boyfriend's compound

Her boyfriend recorded the beautiful moment between his girlfriend and his happy dogs and shared it online

Mixed reactions trailed the video as many people opined that they would never love to be in the lady's position

A dog seller, @dognaire, has shared an interesting thing that happened when his girlfriend came to see him.

The man's dogs happily ran towards the lady and jumped on her as soon as she entered the compound.

The happy dogs welcomed her. Photo Credit: @dognaire

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok clip he shared, the dogs seemed familiar with the lady as they followed behind her. She even tried to strike up a conversation with the animals.

"They really know the odogwuress," the excited man wrote as he shared the video.

The clip has amassed over 170k views as netizens shared their thoughts on the beautiful moment.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@ajokearabmoney26 said:

"Can never be me olorun seh won ma rush me hospital ni seh pe won o ni admit me Iro ni seh."

@queenbimbor said:

"This is me an bailey,he hear my voice lasan noice will start,everybody most no say I don come."

@Queen Sinu said:

"Can't be me I'll land at hospital."

@anoruofaithchioma said:

"Am not coming ooooo."

@roxieshairline said:

"All of you saying they will rush you to the hospital you won’t know when uwill bond with the dogs you don’t even know,when your fear just goes away."

@george oguejiofor said:

"I could only imagine what was her reaction wen you guys started dating I guess she would be very scared of them."

@freeborn said:

"The brown one is telling her something.... Wetin you do when she travel?"

@Vivian said:

"Remember one time I came back from school and my guy dog is grown I ran pass bike wey drop me."

Source: Legit.ng