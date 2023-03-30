An elegant lady has posted a video on TikTok containing her throwback photo taken 25 years ago

While she was still a child in the old photo, she added a current photo which shows what she looks like now

The video quickly caught the attention of TikTok users, who noticed the lady's physical transformation

An elegant lady has posted a throwback photo of her, which was taken 25 years ago.

The lady took to her TikTok handle, @neomingangake, to show her followers what she looked like 25 years ago.

The lady posted her throwback photo taken 25 years ago.

Source: TikTok

The old photo showed when the lady was still a child, but she also added a new one which captures what she looks like currently.

Lady's 25-year-old throwback photo goes viral

The lady's physical transformation stunned TikTok users, but some say she has always being beautiful judging from the old photo.

The current photo shows that the lady has become chubby and plumpy, unlike in the past.

However, some people said her face did not change and that it was only her body that changed.

The video has since gone viral, and many of her followers took to the comments to say nice things about her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@esthermongina123 said:

"The love I have for this lady, only God knows."

@nancienjahi commented:

"Nothing changed, the same pretty face."

@user80193365224317 said:

"You are even beautiful from your childhood."

@justmaureena commented:

"Wow! Go girl, the world is your balcony."

@eunicej02 said:

"You are beautiful since your childhood."

@user37209397794913 said:

"Pretty then and now."

@lilianirunguu commented:

"You were a pretty baby."

