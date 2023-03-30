A lady has sent social media users into a frenzy over the pictures of her physical transformation she shared

Years ago as a girl, the lady thought she would grow into an ugly woman in the future but she got something else

While her pictures got her trolled on social media by a section of netizens, others gushed over the woman she became

A young lady identified as Halima has proudly shared her recent pictures on social media with a shocking back story.

Halima revealed that she had thought that she will grow into an ugly woman years ago.

She thought she would grow into an ugly person. Photo Credit: @your_gal_lima001

Her proud showcase suggests that the wrong notion she had of herself was proved wrong. Via TikTok, she started her post with an old picture of herself as a kid.

Many people trolled her, saying she was not wrong with her self projection years ago. There were however netizens who were blown away by her lovely look.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@Pic A Frame said:

"This comment section didn’t understand the assignment!!! Not me thinking y’all will tell her she was fine even as a kid! Because she actually was."

@MBAPPE’S WIFE said:

"Y’all need to go to her page she’s actually prettty ….But there was just something wrong with that first picture."

@Y’ãłłmëëtkëł vïñ said:

"You nor kuku lie nah who sing the song Dey lie me and you know the fact already."

@user6494788061172 said:

"Sometimes how you see yourself is how others will also see you. You are beautiful."

@Annita Jasmine Mbita said:

"All those bashing her , show us your mothers pictures we want to see something(keyboard bully’s) you’re beautiful Halima."

@Cakes in Lagos/Fuoye said:

"Even the first picture is beautiful. Some people just like hating."

