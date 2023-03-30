A beautiful lady who is a hustler has gone viral on TikTok after a video showed her frying fish to sell

In the video, the lady hustled with happiness, singing along with a nice music that played in the background

TikTok users are praising the lady for refusing to stay idle, and some are calling her a wife material

TikTok users are reacting to the video of a beautiful lady who sells fried fish by the roadside.

The lady with the TikTok name @fati_847, posted a video showing when she was frying her fish and preparing it for sale.

The lady has been praised because of her hard work. Photo credit: TikTok/@fati_847.

Source: TikTok

In the video, a large pot was cooking on fire and just beside the large pot was a big fry pan. The fry pan contained fish and boiling oil, and she was turning it expertly.

Video of a beautiful fish seller goes viral

Loud music was playing in the background, and she was singing along with happiness.

From her cheerful disposition, it became clear that she enjoys what she does. Her dedication has made the video go viral.

After she posted it on TikTok, people took to the comment section to appreciate her for not staying idle.

As of the time of writing this story, the video has gathered more than 35k likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user9882828415873 said:

"I don't know what to say, but please can you marry a Muslim."

@user6843656398235 said:

"Never give up."

@abrantie2 commented:

"I'm a furniture worker. I would like to do a wardrobe for you for free."

@asenso23one said:

"God will help you."

@alhassanmuzeifa1 said:

"A time will come when you forget about your past."

@yaw733 reacted:

"You are doing a great job."

@ewurafuarhyt said:

"My dear, please be taking blood tonic always because the fire is too much."

@aweneparhsclothing commented:

"I'm so proud of you."

