A baby who wanted to eat the fried chicken in his mummy's hand was tricked into taking the food prepared for him

The mother held the meat up in his face to throw the kid off with the yummy aroma before feeding him pap

Many TikTokers who reacted to the video said the kid definitely knew he was not fed the chicken

A mother, @kashara001, who wanted to give her child food, devised a very creative way to make the kid take it without throwing tantrums.

The woman placed a big fried chicken in front of the kid's mouth. When he went for it, the mother replaced it with a spoonful of his pap.

The baby's face quickly changed when he ate the pap. Photo source: @kashara001

Source: TikTok

Mother deceives kid & feeds him pap

The kid's expression changed to gross disappointment when he tasted the food in his mouth and realised it was nothing like the taste of meat.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many people in the video's comment section said the boy was betrayed and he may have trust issues in the future.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments and more than 28,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

gloryokporokpo56 said:

"He was like what I see is different from what am eating."

Maryanne Waiganjo said:

"Why would you have to betray him like that."

user6474423445139 said:

"This is not fair."

Monicah Kanali said:

"That trick works good."

manaledi said:

"My daughter wants to hold it herself eish im still working on which trick to try."

GodInMan said:

"Hope the baby won’t have trust issue."

doreengatwiri73 said:

"Trust no one. u think he doesn't have tasting sense."

Witty Username said:

"This is how our trust issues began."

Kid falls asleep while eating Milo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video shared on TikTok captured the funny moment a kid fell asleep at the place he was feasting on Milo.

The boy's hand was placed on the tin. His whole palm and mouth were all stained with the Milo.

The boy's head drooped to the side to show that he slept off after he must have had his fill of the beverage.

Source: Legit.ng