A Nigerian lady was touched by what she found in her little brother's diary and shared it with her followers on social media

In the diary, her sibling wrote about his best subject, who he stays with and the purported cause of his mum's demise

The young lad, in junior secondary school, also stated his future aspirations and his desire to earn a living

The write-up a lady found in her little brother's diary has elicited emotional reactions on the net.

The lady, who hails from Rumuogba, Obio Akpor in Rivers State, said she wept after reading the diary.

The lady wept over the content of the write-up in the diary. Photo Credit: @prettypresh6432

Touching content of boy's diary

The lady, @prettypresh6432, posted the write-up found in the diary on TikTok. In the diary, the boy, Ibuchim, said he hails from Ikwere, adding that his best subject is basic technology.

Ibuchim stated that he stays with his dad after his mum allegedly passed away while giving birth to his little brother.

The boy further expressed his desire to be a doctor so that he could serve Nigeria and earn a living.

"I am staying with my dad. My mum is late. She died after gave birth to my small brother," a part of the diary note read.

The lad struggled with his punctuation and use of English, but his emotional outpouring and innocence were evident in the note.

Read the note below:

The boy's diary touched people

SaRiMa🧃 said:

"My bro name sake also from my state too ibu your words to Gods ears 👂 I call you ibu the way I call my bro too love you."

IG: mss.joan said:

"Pls assure him that your little brother was not the cause of your mums death please."

John victory said:

"😭😭😭🥺🥺🥺 May God Almighty grant his heart desires, may the pressure from this generation not make him lose focus."

user8410913847465 said:

"God is going to honor this,it shall come to pass in Jesus name."

NADI🦇🃏 said:

"He has love for others more than himself 👍and him get grace,he will take u guys far even if not by being a doctor."

Chosen said:

"You have to reassure him that his lil bro is not the cause of her early rip just for future reasons."

Olasunkanmi🤍😌 said:

"Pls guide him…make sure he doesn’t play sporty bet."

