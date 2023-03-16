A lady left netizens in stitches after she rocked her father's clothes and cap and presented herself to him in style

She stepped out of the house and began to make a funny dance move as she approached her dad who was shocked to see her

Many netizens gushed over the lovely father-daughter relationship and reminisced on theirs with their dads

A lady got her dad's suit and cap and pulled a stunt on him by wearing them.

In a trending TikTok video, she informed her viewers about her action and stepped out of the house to meet her dad who was seated under tree in the compound.

She danced for her dad while wearing his clothes. Photo Credit: @vivi.majosy

The man looked surprised and shouted something inaudible to her. The lady ignoring his gesturings broke into a dance for him.

She looked funny in the outfit and her dancing made the clip even funnier. Her father could only watch.

The video sent social media users into a frenzy as they hailed the relationship between the two of them.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

NCg.com said:

"I wish he was still alive,i would harass his like thislove this for you."

bk said:

"He's shouting and laughing at the same time."

LeboM said:

"It's the way you walk for me."

MileeLuwanda said:

"Father's are going through a lot let's pray for them."

agesharon2021 said:

"Is now that am starting to miss the father l lost 13yrs ago."

Refilwe said:

"My dad would’ve murdered me."

babey_pesh said:

"Please do it again but this time dance to kwasakwasa songs or splash."

BABE-K said:

"Wish i had this kind of a relationship with my Dad."

Source: Legit.ng