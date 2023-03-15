A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to expose her househelp for paying her good with evil

This came after the woman caught her young househelp mixing her urine and menstrual blood to poison her kids

Lamenting over the shocking discovery, the woman appreciated God for waking her up at that time of the day

A Nigerian woman has exposed her young househelp named Farida for attempting to poison her and her kids with her urine and menstrual blood.

According to the woman, she caught Farida mixing her menstrual blood and urine in the water her kids take to school.

Farida uses her urine and menstrual blood for her madam's kids. Photo Credit: @bimbimorganics

Source: TikTok

She thanked God for waking her by 1 am and helping her catch the house help.

In a series of videos split into eight parts, the woman interrogated the house help and made her confess before the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Farida, who had a medical plaster on the centre of her head, did not utter much and simply nodded or said yes as her madam quizzed her.

The woman lamented that she does almost everything in the house, including cooking and bathing her kids and shared how she cared for the house help only to be paid back in such a manner.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Lolade Saadah said:

"Me I even carry my own go private school since then she no work for house again she go say she get assignment wahala."

Bumzy said:

"My dear sister please stop putting maid in your house ,try and get house keeper that weill be coming and go. I have rest of mind now no maid in my house."

favvy said:

"But who break the girl head for middle so...abi na only me dey see the plaster for her head."

user4427815852007 said:

"If you are doing everything why do you need her , please let her go,God has saved you already."

Izrukky said:

"Housemaid that told me I was praying too much. She couldn’t stay for a week."

Grace said:

"Pls help me like it I want to show my woman when I get back from office she no Dey hear world all the time she one house made , she is tired all time."

Madam and little son weep as house-help travels home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman and her son had shed tears as her house help travelled home.

The touching moment was shared by the woman on TikTok, who stated that she misses the housemaid so much.

"My househelp left for her village today. My kids miss her so much. I hope she comes back," she wrote in the clip.

The clip started with the lifting up of one of her kids from the bed. The next scene showed them at a bus park as the family said goodbye to her.

Source: Legit.ng