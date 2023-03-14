A kid who had accepted money from an oyinbo became hesitant about playing with her in a TikTok video

The oyinbo lady tried to make her warm up to her as she stretched out a knuckle for the kid to touch

Many social media users who reacted to the video said that kids are naturally curious, and she would later come around

A white lady has shared a funny video showing her trying to interact with a kid. While sitting in front of a store, she stretched her folded knuckle towards the child.

Despite collecting a N100 note from the oyinbo lady, the girl did not go close to her. Just when the baby was about to touch the lady's hand, she withdrew again.

The lady said that the kid's reaction was funny. Photo source: @bombastigal1

Oyinbo lady tried to play with kid

The lady said that the kid did not want to show her love despite the money she already gave her. Other kids stood by the side, looking at the small girl and the oyinbo.

Many people who reacted to the video said the baby was probably curious and hesitant because she had not seen someone with her complexion before.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 25,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ninyio L Daniel said:

"They way the little girl is staring at, like, who's this extraterrestrial in our domain."

KingOfBliv said:

"You should have given her new naira and see if she won't smile, just saying."

Python said:

"Chop ur love give me money jare."

veronlartey said:

"She thinks she will vanish if she have body contact with her."

Michael said:

"You self no try why you go give her old naira note."

Fairly said:

"Little kids are so innocent they see and understand things differently."

Celebrity_hubs said:

"She was like.. this Aunty is bigger than 100 naira na."

Oyinbo lady backed her baby

Source: Legit.ng