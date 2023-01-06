Emotions were high at a bus park as a madam saw off her househelp to the park as she prepared to return to the village

In a heartwarming video, the Nigerian woman and her cute little son shed tears as they parted ways with the lady

Mixed reactions have trailed the emotional video as people gushed over the good relationship between employer and employee

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A Nigerian woman and her little son shed tears at a bus park over their househelp who was to travel to the village.

The touching moment was shared by the woman on TikTok who stated that she misses the househelp so much.

They both shed tears. Photo Credit: TikTok/@alma_of_lagos

Source: UGC

"My househelp left for her village today. My kids miss her so much. I hope she comes back," she wrote in the clip.

The clip started with the lifting up one of her kids from the bed. The next scene showed them at a bus park as the family said their goodbyes to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The househelp carried the lad one more time before handing him back to his mum.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

KING OF BAD INFULENCE said:

"I love ❤️people that treat people child this way GOD bless you."

PECULIAR | CONTENT CREATOR said:

"Beautiful family may God grant her safe trip and bring her back home safe."

Divine said:

"Why I come dey cry I miss my sisters kids."

omotolani said:

"If you treated her well she will surely come back."

@_ennybrash said:

"Awwwnnn how cute,the love is massive just like the Korean film “young lady and gentlemen."

Househelp rides madam like a horse after getting her own visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a househelp had jumped on her madam excitedly after getting a visa.

In a lovely clip shared by the madam on TikTok, it was captioned that the housemaid had just learnt that she got her own visa.

Excitedly, the housemaid danced from a part in the apartment to the kitchen where her madam was. She immediately 'disarmed' her boss of the glass of water she held and made her go on all fours.

The housemaid then did as if she was riding on her boss' back like a horse as she celebrated with a packer in hand.

Source: Legit.ng