A wife was super grateful when her husband set up in business by opening a small provision shop for her

The lady filmed the moment renovations were done on the rented space to make it fit for her business

Many women joined the lady in thanking her husband for being so thoughtful with the business gift

A young lady (@haryinke101) has shared a video of the shop her husband rented for her so she can be financially independent.

The lady said though the gift may not look much, she is satisfied with it. A video show showed the renovation that was done in the shop before she started using it.

Many people congratulated the lady on her new shop. Photo source:@haryinke101

From a drab-looking space, painters worked on the walls. After the painting was done, she placed store shelves in the shop for her goods.

Many women in her comment section congratulated the woman as some said that they wished they had the same thing.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 9,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

foreverbeauty02 said:

"Big gifts ever I always pray for supermarket and not car bruh."

@lamide_stiches said:

"Congratulations Sis ..More customers."

Chiomee_cakes said:

"Soo happy for you congratulations and God bless your husband and your business."

ColeMotunrayo2000 said:

"Omọ E choke ooo. God bless your hubby more."

Costly jimmy said:

"Consistency e go choke later, congratulations dear."

prettyshady001 said:

"Congratulations dear, thanks to ur hubby may God continue to bless him and replenish his pocket."

