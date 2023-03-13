A little girl has earned accolades from netizens on social media with her discipline and smartness despite her age

In a video, the smart child was offered N1,000 cash by a stranger but she severally turned down the offer

The cute child maintained that her father has enough money to give her and then turned her face

Social media users have praised a little girl who exhibited a shocking form of discipline and brilliance.

The little girl was sitting outside when a content creator approached her to ask a few questions.

While speaking to her, he brought out N1,000 cash which he offered to her, but she rejected the money.

When asked her reason, the little girl said her father would beat her if she accepts money from anyone.

The man persisted but the little girl tackled him and maintained that her father had enough for her. At that juncture, the young man felt embarrassed and quickly hid the cash.

Social media reactions

@saymeliyo said:

"The confidence she has in saying my Daddy has money I will ask him to give me. Amen he will have more my darling."

@holuwseyi stated:

"So I have been reciting poem on the Altar all dis while singing Jehovah Overdo."

@annieannie712 stated:

"I like the fact that she didn't want to take the money from u cos it's actually dangerous sometimes to take money from stranger her parents really try."

@she_is_afoma commented:

"Dey don pursue me commot for house because I dey laugh out loud. I still dey outside dey laugh Abeg help me oo my belle."

@unbothered_73 added:

"Nobody is talking about the fact that she is not a greedy little girl she said my daddy has money I will tell him to give me."

Smart little beggar receives cash gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Tiktok user named @Mr_Iyfe was walking down a busy road in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Nigeria, when he met some children begging for money.

One of the kids, a girl named Aisha, began to hype him with every popular hype slang one could know. She walked a while with him, continuing with the art before they parted ways. When he posted the first video, many people commented and advised that he go back to find the young girl and see if he could help her financially.

They admitted that they were impressed with how well she performed the art despite her age and circumstances and felt she deserved better than what life was giving her.

