A beautiful lady has dismissed a Nigerian man who had an interest in her after finding out about his age

In the course of their chat, he revealed his age and proceeded to ask what her hobbies are only for her to hit the brakes

The lady said that it 'can't work,' informing the man that she was older than him but he did not give up

A 30-year-old lady has lamented on Twitter over the behaviour of Nigerian men as she released her chat with someone who showed an interest in her.

The lady, @CaviarPurple, was in a conversation with him when he stated being 28 years old and went on to ask about her hobbies.

She rejected him over his age.

Source: Getty Images

The lady however stopped him in his tracks, saying she was older than him and that it cannot work.

Undeterred, the man replied her that the 28 years he wrote was a typographical error and that he is actually 32 years of age.

Many men defended the man in the comment section, quite to the lady's surprise.

See her tweet below:

Men defended the young man

@shurley_bankz said:

"Let me tell you what truly happened.

"He knows he is older than you but he didn’t want to come off as been too old as well so he had to reduce the age to 28 not knowing you’re above 28. Blaming it on typo was the easiest route to correction so yes it’s typo error."

@chibuzoi410 said:

"My girl is older than me and it is working perfectly.

"Forget this programming and move forward."

@kayzywizzzy said:

"Love the way men supporting men on this tweet.

"It’s a typo tho it happens often when you like someone, give him a chance."

@TallFineBoy said:

"See you don’t know how much problems autocorrect causes."

@SomtochukwuRap1 said:

"Forgetting his age is more than enough proof that he's older no?"

@abbietayo said:

"With the way they produce phones nowadays this is definitely an error, no vex."

@pharjmusic said:

"Are you saying people can’t make mistakes again? Or have a 2mins amnesia??"

