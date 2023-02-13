A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to lament over how a man rejected her advances at him

Sharing their private chats on social media, the displeased lady vowed never to woo any man in her life

Netizens who read their chats were divided on which of them to support as people shared their thoughts on the matter

A Nigerian lady has vowed never to make the first move on men again after her experience with a man.

"If I toast man again make I bend," the lady, @NanaFirdausiii, wrote on Twitter with a crying emoji as she shared her private chats with the man named Bash-Aar.

She vowed never to woo men again. Photo Credit: Juanmonino, Alvarez, Twitter/@NanaFirdausiii

Source: Getty Images

From the chats, the lady had inquired from her love interest if he was single to which he replied in the negative.

Undeterred by his honest response, she pressed further, saying she had gone through his page and really likes him.

She added that she is a beautiful woman and urged Bash-Aar to give her a chance. The man insisted that he is in love with someone else, but the lady did not back down.

She told him she has money but got an epic response.

See her tweet below:

Social media reactions

@Aloyesamuel said:

"To be honest, I don't see anything rude in what he said. He is definitely blunt, no doubt. He simply turned you down, a hard way. I don't see anything disrespectful in his responses."

@simified2 said:

"I actually just finished my rehearsal on how to toast this man oo but with this kind of rejection Mission abolished."

@aeykaey_bamalli said:

"Na me you suppose send this mssg but no na person wey get woman you go dey find."

@sumzaar said:

"This guy is harsh."

@mkaeey said:

"At least the guy was honest, make no body come swear for him say he use her heart play table tennis."

@Rufai_NBA said:

"I thought you will understand his situation but you don’t. He’s loyal to his girlfriend and you don’t know which stage they are."

@oluwagallant01 said:

"Don't give up my sister. Keep on trying okay. He probably don't want to look so cheap if he agree at that instant."

Lady begs man she rejected 3 years ago

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had begged a man she rejected three years ago.

Tommy attached a conversation he had with the lady in November 2019, during which she refused to give him her WhatsApp number.

In a dramatic U-turn, the lady went back to Tommy's DM after three years and pleaded to be forgiven for her actions. The lady in question said she regrets not giving him the number he requested.

