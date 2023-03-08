A young Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions on TikTok after she shared how messy her boyfriend's apartment is

The lady said the house became very dirty just two days after she left him all alone without assistance

Many ladies in her comment section condemned her for serving as a house girl to someone she was not married to

A young Nigerian lady (@henni1665) shared a video of how her boyfriend messed up his whole apartment just two days after she left him.

Filming how the whole kitchen was dirty, the lady said she was tired of the young man's constant laziness.

People said the lady encouraged the boyfriend's bad attitude. Photo source: @henni1665

Source: TikTok

The video showed that the plates in the kitchen were all unwashed as they piled up in the sink. The utensils were flung around on the floor.

Many people who reacted to her clip said she enabled the man's behaviour, adding that he knew she would always clean up after him.

Watch the video here.

Girlfriend gets advice from netizens

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Finese jade said:

"Na why e get you. House girl."

QuinnVera said:

"Another woman don chop leave plate for you to wash."

YOUR favorite GF said:

"Can’t relate and I won’t relate."

That gurlll gift said:

"And you’re laughing….be like say you be mumu o."

Evi p said:

"Award of house girl goes to you."

NOTYOURGIRL05_17_xx said:

"God know say I no fit wash ham."

Bella said:

"Red flag u go clean taya for relationship. Can never be me tho."

Divinity said:

"Nawo, this is because he knows you must come back and wash it . but can never be me."

marvelous peter said:

"He is not lazy he knows he has a house girl that is coming back to clean."

winny said:

"It's a flex until you both are married and you are either pregnant or sick and you still have to do everything yourself ndi wife material."

Source: Legit.ng