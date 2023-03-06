An emotional video shows how a father wearing an Air Force uniform gets excited when he sees his daughter

The father who was one of the graduates stood on the frontline when his wife joined him holding his daughter

Social media users have reacted warmly to the heartwarming video that captured a father's love for his daughter

A short video that portrayed a rare moment of father and daughter's reunion has become an internet sensation.

The video, which was shared by @people portrays how the father tried to focus on his duty when he saw his daughter but did not last for 5 seconds as he reached forward to embrace her.

Father reunites with daughter on Air force graduation day Photo credit: @People Source: Instagram

Father reunites with daughter at Air Force graduation

The video begins by showing the father standing in line with his colleagues, his eyes fully focused and his posture stationary.

But then, when a woman walked up to him holding his daughter before him and seeking his attention to look at her, he insisted at first as duty required.

It did not take long before the military personnel gave in, and reached forward excitedly to embrace his daughter.

The father began to smile; his face lit up as he played with his daughter, unable to hide how much he had missed her.

As of the time of this publication, the video has gathered over a hundred comments and 5230 comments on Instagram.

@thegeminme: "I know 8 weeks feels like forever…the deployment will be hard work."

@reneaared: "This makes me miss my airman even more. I can't wait to watch him graduate on the 16th. Such a sweet reunion."

@partoffarth: "Air force graduation ceremony is the best: It has been 10 years and I still treasure this memory."

@linda444995: "These military reunions are the best."

@sunshinefl924:"Making beautiful memories with family. Thank you for your family."

@maurasewspice: "Oh my I am crying for them."

@conarch39: "She really dressed for the occasion."

Watch the video below:

