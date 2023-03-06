A heartwarming video capturing a reunion between two Nigerian siblings has gone viral on social media

The lady who had not set her eyes on her only brother in three years could not contain her excitement

She shouted at the top of her voice on seeing him, ran towards him and created a huge scene in public

A Nigerian lady burst into tears on reuniting with her only brother who she has not seen in three years.

The sweet moment was caught on camera and went viral on TikTok with lovely comments from netizens.

The lady was overwhelmed with emotions. Photo Credit: @itzjandy

Source: TikTok

As the man approached a big building, his sister sighted him from a distance and shouted at the top of her voice.

She ran towards him and jumped into his open arms with joy. The man was strong enough not to lose balance as they hugged tightly. The lady was overwhelmed with emotions that she burst into tears.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

They really made a scene in public. Netizens sure loved the siblings' love.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

BRODRICK said:

"Wow am so so happy for u Man God bless this family one love."

Leonard10711 said:

"So dramatic. It is only three years."

Lili Chichi537 said:

"Sometimes i feel bad God i wish you give me just one."

Maria123 said:

"Awww so beautiful."

king_hadehoye said:

"This is very emotional and very touching. am happy for ya all..."

duke said:

"Sisters Love is Genuine Mine paid for my ticket and Visa when my rich brother was busy taking care of his family May God Bless All Sisters."

chachatusi said:

"Family is always the best..it's so beautiful to watch."

DaReesha said:

"How I feel when I saw my brother after all those years."

Nigerian man in tears as he reunites with sister after 4 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had burst into tears as he reunited with his sister.

He had been gone overseas for about four years. He finally reunited with his sister after the long years apart. In a video, they both dropped their backs to the ground while the sister ran into the arms of her brother.

They were both in tears as they just hugged each other tightly for a long time without saying words. The young man's wife took the time to capture the entire emotional reunion between the siblings.

Source: Legit.ng