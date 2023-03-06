A lady's hilarious video with her father in the house as she disturbed him on the bed has stirred massive reactions

Many people who saw the way she pulled her dad's legs and tugged at them anyhow said her father is such a cool man

Some TikTokers said they dare not try such a mischievous act with their fathers at home

A lady, @_moreen_e_, made a funny video to show one of the ways she disturbs her dad at home. In the hilarious clip, the lady acted bored after spending some seconds alone in the parlour.

To entertain herself, the lady went to the bedroom where her father was and dragged his feet.

The lady has a fun relationship with her father. Photo source: @_moreen_e

Lovely daughter and father

The lady said the man was probably tired of her mischievous attitude in the house.

People who saw the video noted that she had such a cool dad.

There were social media users in her comment section who said their parents could not wait for them to get back to school.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments and more than 17,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

josephs_nuel19 said:

"Eeh?! I can’t try that with my dad."

user215400548782 said:

"God I no wan this kind pikin o."

cupid8184 said:

"I used to make mines do tea parties with me as a baby."

myHairandi1 said:

"My father said I should start going back to school already how can you be tired. This small election break."

urantaemelda said:

"You all got cool dads."

Ademi said:

"Leave this man alone."

Davido gurl wondered:

"Where una Dey see all this kin papa."

princessefe2 said:

"I hope me and my dad have this type of relationship."

Nishegold said:

"You mean to say you will leave that room without Generational curses."

